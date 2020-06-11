Missing son prime suspect in elderly couple’s murder

The missing son of an elderly couple has become the prime suspect in their murder which, police believe, happened on Tuesday night at the couple’s rented premises in the Kamakshipalya police station limits.

The domestic help of 70-year-old Narasimha Raju and his 64-year-old wife Saraswathi discovered their bodies at 8.45 am on Wednesday. The maid entered the house, which was open, and found Raju lying dead in the hall and Saraswathi’s limp body in a room. She immediately alerted the police control room.

The Kamakshipalya police visited the murder scene and gathered evidence. An investigating officer said the couple had been strangulated.

The couple, hailing from Mysuru, was living with their son Santosh and daughter-in-law at his rented house for the past one year. Neighbours said Santosh, an auditor, often fought with his parents and allegedly assaulted them two months ago. The couple sought the help of a neighbour to file a police complaint against Santosh but gave up after consulting with their friends.

Raju was a marriage broker and Saraswathi a teacher. Both had stopped working. The police suspect Santosh since he has been missing and his phone is switched off. Though the gold jewellery worn by Saraswathi is intact, there are signs that the almirah had been searched.

“Once we get hold of Santosh, we will get more details about the murder,” an officer said. Senior officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ramesh B, visited the crime scene and are working to solve the murder.

The Kamakshipalya police, who filed a case of murder and are investigating all angles, rushed the dog squad, fingerprint experts and forensic lab personnel to the scene and collected evidence.