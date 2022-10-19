Missing toddler in Bengaluru could have fallen into SWD, yet to be traced

A three-year-old boy who went to play with his friends is missing since Sunday evening. Family members suspect that he has drowned in a rajakaluve near Balagere.

Fire and Emergency Services officials, locals and police are making efforts to trace Kabir Soha, who lived with his parents in a shed behind an apartment in Balagere.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Kabir and a neighbouring boy went to play outside around 4 pm. After some time, Kabir’s friend returned to the shed alone. Kabir was not found in the locality. When the family asked the boy about Kabir, he pointed at the rajakaluve. His parents and the other residents of the area searched for Kabir and alerted the police.

Police searched for Kabir on Sunday evening for some time, but the search operation was stopped in the night. “The operation continued on Monday, but we are yet to trace Kabir,” a senior officer said.

The family has filed a complaint stating that he has drowned in the rajakaluve, Varthur police said. Kabir’s family hails from West Bengal. His father Vinod Saha works as delivery executive for an online food delivery firm. They have been staying in the shed for the last six months.

The boy is untraced for the third day. Fire and Emergency Services officials stopped the search operation around 7 pm on Tuesday.

According to Fire Station Officer (FSO) Krishnashetty, around 18 personnel from three fire stations searched for the boy since Sunday evening. The officials have searched the rajakaluve for around 15 km from the spot where the boy allegedly drowned.

According to fire officials the rajakaluve have fish weighing more than 15 kg. The boy is just three-years-old. If the boy has drowned in the rajakaluve, there are possibilities of the fish eating the body. "If police insist on continuing the search operation on Wednesday, we will continue or we will stop," an officer said.