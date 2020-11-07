MLA Akhanda's nephew goes to police against ‘fake’ FB account

Naveen Kumar P, whose Facebook post had triggered riots in eastern Bengaluru's KG Halli and DJ Halli on August 11, has filed a complaint with the cybercrime police, alleging that someone has created his fake Facebook account and posted offensive content.

Kumar is the nephew of Congress MLA from Pulakeshinagar, R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, and is currently on bail in the case pertaining to the Facebook post that triggered the riots. He told the police that he currently has no Facebook account and that someone has impersonated him on the social networking site by using his photograph and is sending friend requests to his friends and relatives and posting offensive content.