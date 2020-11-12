MLA 'heckles' woman councillor, video goes viral

A video clip purportedly showing Terdal BJP MLA Siddu Savadi and his followers “heckling” a woman councillor of their own party has gone viral on social media.

The video showing Savadi and his supporters pushing their party’s woman TMC member Chandani Nayak was widely aired by news channels during the day. The incident is said to have taken place during the local body’s presidential and vice-presidential election on November 9.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday came down heavily on the ruling BJP after the video surfaced.

“Of late, it has become a hobby and habit for BJP leaders to do whatever they want. Starting from a councillor to legislators, there’s no control,” Shivakumar told reporters. “This is the BJP’s culture.”

Shivakumar dared the police to take up a suo motu case against the BJP leaders involved in the incident. “This happened in the presence of police. We are watching what they will do. A woman was pushed and her body was touched. I leave it to the chief minister,” he said.