'MNC CEO' held for abducting seeking Rs 48L ransom

'MNC CEO' held for abducting hotel staffer for Rs 48 lakh ransom

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 22 2020, 01:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2020, 02:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStockPhoto

A man who abducted a hotel employee recently to extort a ransom of Rs 48 lakh has been arrested by Kadugodi police. 

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, police arrested Swaroop Shetty from his ITPL Road apartment and released the youth identified as Arshad on Sunday. 

A senior police officer said Swaroop had been a regular visitor to Radisson Blu Hotel, where he befriended Arshad. After a couple of days, Arshad began sharing his financial problems with Swaroop, who offered to help him. 

On the pretext of help, Swaroop took Arshad to his apartment and began assaulting him.

Swaroop also made Arshad call his family in Haveri to arrange the ransom.

Investigations revealed that Swaroop tortured Arshad after consuming liquor and recorded the act on his mobile phone. 

The accused extracted the contact details of Arshad’s family and later called him posing as a police officer to demand money.

He managed to extort Rs 48 lakh from Arshad’s family and relatives. Investigations revealed that Swaroop and his associates also extorted money from many others posing as the CEO of a multinational company.

Police took Swaroop to custody and are questioning him. They are making efforts to nab his associates. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arrest
Bengaluru
Abduction
ransom

What's Brewing

Santa visits to be virtual this year due to Covid-19

Santa visits to be virtual this year due to Covid-19

Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event

Jupiter, Saturn 'merge' in rare cosmic event

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

World's oldest panda in captivity dies in China

World's oldest panda in captivity dies in China

 