MNC staffer caught taking pictures of women

A 43-year-old mechanical engineer was caught red-handed taking creepshots of female customers at a hotel in eastern Bengaluru on the weekend, the police said.

A creepshot refers to a photo or video taken by a man of a woman in public without her consent. Creepshots typically focus on a woman’s legs, backside or cleavage.

Nanda Narasimha, who works for an automobile MNC in CV Raman Nagar, appears to have been doing the job rather professionally. He had mounted his mobile phone on a tripod.

He went to the hotel located on Indiranagar 100 Feet Road on October 19 and focused his attention on a woman wearing a skirt and sitting on a table. But his actions drew attention in no time. Members of the hotel staff caught him before long.

Objectionable photos

They reported the matter to the police control room. Ramesh, an assistant sub-inspector from the Indiranagar police station, and other officers rushed to the hotel and confiscated Narasimha’s phone.

To the police’s shock, the phone gallery had objectionable photos and videos of many women, some from the hotel but most from other places. Narasimha isn’t a first-time offender, according to a senior police officer.

Narasimha had been clandestinely taking women’s photos and videos for the past three years mainly for “personal use”, the officer added.

Narasimha is married with a daughter and lives in Poorna Prajna Layout, Uttarahalli, the officer said.

The Indiranagar police have booked Narasimha under various sections of the Information Technology Act and under IPC sections pertaining to stalking and outraging the modesty of women.

A magistrate remanded him in judicial custody. Further investigations underway.