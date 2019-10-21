Mob barges into KR Market police station to free trio

A mob allegedly barged into the KR Market police station on Saturday night and tried to free trio three men arrested during an Urs procession.

The procession was passing through the busy KR Market area as part of the three-day-long 976th Urs of Muslim saint Hazrat Ali bin Usman Hajveri.

Policemen patrolling the streets found that three young men — Mohammed Suhail, 21, of Chandra Layout, Syed Mubarak, 19, of Padarayanapura, and Ibrahim Khan, 20, — were moving around suspiciously, carrying weapons.

Suspecting that the trio was planning to commit a crime, the policemen detained them.

The police action sparked outrage. A group of men in the procession vandalised two patrol motorcycles and as many private two-wheelers parked outside the police station, demanding the release of the trio. They even threw stones at the police station but the police refused to release the suspects.

Ramesh Banoth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), said some history-sheeters were part of the group which had been booked for obstructing government servants from discharging their duties.

“We are searching for people who caused the ruckus,” he added.