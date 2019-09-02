Mom laces son’s drink with poison, tries to kill self

The Kothanur police filed an attempted murder case against a woman, who tried to kill her eight-year-old son by force-feeding him a glass of water mixed with pesticide.

The incident happened at a house in K Narayanapura on Friday. Victim Shakeeb, admitted to the Bowring Hospital, is being treated at the intensive care unit. Accused Haleema Sheikh (27) consumed the pesticide-mixed water after feeding her son.

Shakeeb told the police that his father Syed Aslam used to come home drunk every day. He would abuse and assault Haleema. Unable to bear the torture, she mixed cockroach-killing spray with water and made Shakeeb drink it before consuming the concoction herself.

Neighbours who found the mother and son lying unconscious rushed them to hospital. The police also filed a case of attempt to suicide against Haleema and are awaiting her recovery to take action.