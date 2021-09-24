Mother of one 'killed by husband' during violent fight

A 34-year-old mother of one was allegedly murdered by her husband during a fight at their home in Health Layout, West Bengaluru, on Wednesday.

It was around 6 pm on Wednesday when neighbours heard Roopa's screams and rushed to her home thinking that her husband, Kantharaju, a real-estate broker by profession, was beating her.

They were horrified to find her lying in a pool of blood, and her throat slit. There was no sight of Kantharaju.

The couple's eight-year-old son was witness to his parents' fight, which eventually resulted in the murder, according to the police.

The couple had been married for 10 years. Kantharaju often beat Roopa as he suspected that she was having an affair, neighbours told the police.

The jurisdictional Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have taken up a case of murder and are hunting for Kantharaju.