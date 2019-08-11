Mother poisons eight-year-old son, attempts suicide

A 28-year-old woman poisoned her eight-year-old son and attempted suicide following a domestic row with her husband in Tubarahalli in Chikkajala on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Varun, who was studying in Class 2 at a private school, while his mother, Usha Kumari, is in a critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit of the Bowring Hospital, the police said.

According to the police, Usha married Roopesh, a security guard at a private firm, nine years ago.

Roopesh had taken huge loans recently for his mother’s treatment, who was suffering from chronic ailments.

The police said the money lenders started harassing him to repay the principal amount as he was only paying the interest through his monthly salary.

Due to this, the family was under financial distress, which led to Usha quarreling with Roopesh constantly.

On Thursday, the couple quarrelled again, following which Roopesh left home. After his departure, Usha mixed pesticide in a glass of water and forced Varun to drink it and later consumed the remaining portion.

A few minutes later, passersby found both lying unconscious outside a temple situated near their house.

They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared Varun brought dead, while Usha was taken to Bowring for further treatment.

The Chikkajala police have taken up a case of murder and are investigating further.