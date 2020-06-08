Motorists tail truck driver, burn truck on NICE Road

  • Jun 08 2020, 01:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2020, 03:29 ist

Three unidentified people followed a trucker in a car, browbeat him into pulling over and set the truck on fire on NICE Road in western Bengaluru early on Saturday, according to a police complaint.  

Veerendra said he was driving into Bengaluru from Chennai, transporting steel racks. As he reached NICE Road, a rashly driven car tried to overtake his truck several times. The car driver eventually succeded and pulled over ahead in the middle of the road. 

Sensing trouble, Veerendra said, he also pulled over and ran to the nearby forest. Minutes later, three men from the car walked up to the truck and set it on fire before fleeing. 

When Veerendra mustered the courage to returned to the truck, he was shocked to find it burning. Some passersby had already called the fire brigade, which quickly sent over firefighters to douse the flames. 

Veerendra later filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Jnanabharathi police. He stated that he had left behind Rs 24,000 in cash, five kg of wheat flour and other edibles, a wallet and bank documents in the truck, which all have been gutted. Police have registered a case against unknown persons under IPC section 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance) and are looking out for them based on the description provided by Veerendra. 

