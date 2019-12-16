Moulvi held for raping maid, burning her with iron

A 40-year-old moulvi has been arrested for raping and burning his domestic help with a heating iron, police said.

Parvez, a native of Bihar, allegedly inflicted burns on the 20-year-old girl’s chest, hands, abdomen, back, thighs and other parts of the body.

Parvez, who runs a madrasa in Koramangala and lives in a rented house with his wife, was furious that the girl had befriended a boy who visited his house. He didn’t even provide her medical help. A local resident tipped off the police who raided Parvez’s house and rescued the victim, an officer said.

Police said the moulvi had brought the girl from his home state four years ago and employed her as a maid. He didn’t let her go out and allegedly raped her when his wife went out of town in July, the officer said, adding that the girl’s family has been informed.

Parvez arrived in Bengaluru five years ago. More than 50 students were studying in his madrasa.