Mugger who terrorised pedestrians in CBD area arrested

The police arrested a rowdy-sheeter and a mobile snatcher who robbed motorists and pedestrians at Cubbon Park, MG Road and other places in the Central Business District for the past two months.

Sampangiram Nagar police sub-inspector Anand Kashi chased after the robber Santosh, arrested and recovered four stolen mobile phones from him.

Santosh and his associate Sandeep targeted pedestrians in the CBD area who were talking on the phone and walking alone. They would sidle up to the victims and unexpectedly slap or shove them before snatching the mobile phones and other valuables.

A spike in mugging cases in the central division prompted the police, especially at Cubbon Park, to increase nakabandi and patrolling.

Around 12.30 pm on Saturday, Santosh was riding his scooter in a suspicious way near the back gate of the Kanteerava Stadium. Sub-inspector Kashi, who was on patrol, noticed the rowdy-sheeter.

Santosh sensed trouble and tried to speed away, but Kashi caught him after a hot chase. The criminal confirmed that he stole the four phones in his possession and was on his way to sell them to indulge his vices.

The police took Santosh into custody and are probing if he was involved in other crimes, besides making efforts to nab Sandeep.