Muggers stab foreign nationals in Bengaluru, rob valuables

Muggers stabbed two foreign nationals in an attempt to rob valuables in the early hours of Friday. The injured Afghans, Kurban Ali and Mohammed Shahid, studying MBA in a city college, were returning home after visiting a friend.

They were intercepted by a group of muggers who asked them to hand over their valuables, including their mobile phones. When they tried to escape, the muggers attacked them with daggers. The duo tried blocking the attackers with their hands, but were injured. They are undergoing treatment at MS Ramaiah Hospital and are out of danger, doctors said.

Ali and Shahid, residing in Jnanajyothinagar, had been to their friend’s house after having dinner, police said. Since they frequently visited their friends late night and midnight, police suspect muggers had observed their movements and robbed them.

Police have filed a case of robbery and are making efforts to nab the muggers.

