Muggers who ransacked grocery stores arrested

During the investigation, police learnt that the duo have another associate named Addu who robbed people

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 04 2022, 00:04 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 02:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

KG Halli police arrested a pair of muggers involved in robbery, vehicle torching, theft and assault. The duo recently barged into a grocery store holding lethal weapons asking the storekeeper to give the valuables.

Venkateshpura residents Mazhar, 23, and Syed Maaz, 21, have been caught based on the complaint by Ismail, who runs a grocery store on second main road in Vinobha Nagar.

In his complaint to KG Halli police, Ismail stated that Mazhar and Maaz entered his shop at 9.25 pm on February 18 holding machetes. They ransacked the egg tray and other items, demanding Ismail to give them the money he had. They threatened to kill him if he didn’t obey their command. Before doing any harm, the duo targeted someone else on the road.

CCTV footage of the robbery attempt has been handed to the police, who formed special teams to nab the duo.  Police detained the muggers when they were in Yasin Nagar near HBR Layout on February 25.

During the investigation, police learnt that the duo have another associate named Addu who robbed people. Mazhar stole a scooter in Whitefield a week before they struck Ismail’s store.

Police seized 23 grams of MDMA and the stolen scooter from the duo who confessed to police that they consumed drugs and also sold them.

Mazhar is said to be involved in around eight cases from Amruthahalli, Whitefield, Bharathinagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Yelahanka and KG Halli police stations, while Maaz is involved in 11 cases in Whitefield, Banaswadi, Amruthahalli, Bharathi Nagar and KG Halli police stations.

The duo created fear among the residents of Vinobha Nagar by trying to attack them with lethal weapons, said a police officer who questioned them.

