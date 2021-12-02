Muggers who slapped home-alone woman on face held

Kumaraswamy Layout police have arrested a five-member gang of robbers that recently broke into a home and stole valuables.

Police have recovered an auto-rickshaw, a scooter, stolen properties that include gold jewellery, mobile phones and cash, besides two knives from the suspects: 20-year-old Venkatesh, 26-year-old Manja aka 'Psycho', 28-year-old Shivaraja alias Shivu, 21-year-old Jagadish Reddy and 21-year-old Suneel. Four of them reside in Doddakallasandra; Suneel is from Chitradurga.

On November 26, three people forced their way into the house of 44-year-old Chitra in Kumaraswamy Layout. She was alone. The thieves brandished a knife and asked her to part with the valuables.

Besides snatching her mobile phone, they made her remove her earrings, finger rings, mangalya chain, cash stashed behind idols of deities, besides two other mobile phones. The robbery took place when Chitra’s daughter, son-in-law and nephew were on the first floor of the building.

One of the thieves slapped Chitra across the face, asking her to show where they had stashed away more jewellery or money. But when she screamed in pain, the robbers panicked and left the house fearing the family on the first floor would come to the woman’s rescue.

The gang used the auto-rickshaw to spot their victims and robbed them at knifepoint.