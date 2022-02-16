Muggers who snatched iPhone of MLA's wife tracked down in Bengaluru

Police have arrested two suspected muggers who had snatched the iPhone of Congress MLA Priyank Kharge's wife in Sadashivanagar, North Bengaluru, about 10 days ago.

The duo was actually arrested with three others by Sadashivanagar police for plotting a dacoity near the main gate of Palace Grounds. But further questioning helped the police solve the iPhone mystery.

Police said Khwaja Moin, 30, and Shaikh Ilyas, 25, both from Shivajinagar, had robbed the iPhone of Shruti P Kharge when she was out for a morning walk near the Affinity gym in the upscale neighbourhood on February 6.

This apart, they had ganged up with three others — Zabi, 28, Aslam, 24, and Shahid, 26 — to plot the dacoity. The trio is also accused of robbing a cab driver in HSR Layout in southeastern Bengaluru.

Police have recovered two stolen motorbikes, Shruti's iPhone and lethal weapons from them.

Long criminal record

A police source said Moin was involved in over 30 robberies while Ilyas also had a criminal record. Both had been arrested earlier by police in different parts but they would get quickly bail and go back to muggings.

