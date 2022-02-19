Mugging in broad daylight near alternative road to KIA; 2 held

Neighbourhoods situated around the alternative road to the airport aren’t safe even during the day.

Armed muggers who earlier struck only at night are now picking their targets during the day, too. Police have arrested two muggers who allegedly targeted a cash collector at a spice firm in broad daylight on February 7.

Satish T, 28, a native of Gauribidanur, and a colleague named Pradeep had stopped by a condiments store on Kannur-Bellahalli Main Road when two men rode up on a motorcycle around 2.40 pm.

The pillion rider pulled a dagger and charged towards Satish, demanding a bag he was carrying. When Satish resisted, the man cut the bag’s strap with the dagger and tried to ride off. Satish and Pradeep tried to stop them but were pushed back. Their screams for help didn’t elicit a response from anyone on the busy road. The duo was soon gone with the bag.

Satish decided to go to the police because the bag contained Rs 40,000 in cash that he had collected from spice retailers in Kannur. The jurisdictional Bagalur police took up a case and launched an investigation. They soon tracked down the suspected muggers: Syed Imran alias ‘Kunta’ Imran, 28, of SRK Nagar, and Afsar Baig alias Laala, 19, of KG Halli.

According to police, Imran is a habitual offender involved in eight different cases. Incidentally, he was arrested in a different case just three months ago and released on bail only 10 days ago. Police said Imran had asked Baig, a first-time offender, to ride the scooter with him to different places. The actual mugging was committed by Imran, the pillion rider.

Police have seized the scooter and Rs 2,500 in cash. Efforts are underway to retrieve the rest of the money.

Bellahalli Main Road serves as an alternative road to the airport for the residents of Thanisandra, RK Hegde Nagar and other parts of northeastern Bengaluru. It later joins the airport-bound Hennur Cross-Begur Road via Sathanur and Bagalur. The area is somewhat desolate and poorly lit, providing a safe haven for muggers.

