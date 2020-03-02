Murder accused hacked to death as crowd looks on

HM Chaitanya Swamy
  • Mar 02 2020, 00:43am ist
  • updated: Mar 02 2020, 01:41am ist
Representative image

A 40-year-old murder accused was hacked to death by a gang in eastern Bengaluru’s DJ Halli on Saturday. 

Bhatti Amjad was murdered by about five assailants at a crowded place in Charmada Mandi around 7 pm, a police officer said. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa said Amjad was involved in a murder reported from DJ Halli in 2016 but wasn’t listed as a history-sheeter. “We are trying to identify the assailants and establish a motive for the murder,” he added. 

Another officer suspected that Amjad’s killing had something to do with that murder. 

