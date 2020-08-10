Murder accused hacked to death off Mysuru Road

A murder accused out on bail was fatally hacked by unknown miscreants near his home in western Bengaluru on Saturday night, police said.

Islam Khan, 36, of Shamanna Garden, off Mysuru Road, was hacked to death near Hira Masjid while on his way back home around 11 pm, said Sanjeev M Patil, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). He later succumbed to injuries at KIMS Hospital. The jurisdictional Byatarayanapura police have registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt for the assailants.

Khan worked as a goods vehicle driver. He was an accused in a murder reported in Kengeri in 2018 and was recently released from prison. He was also accused of an attempted murder reported from Byaratarayanpura. Police suspect that he was murdered over an old rivalry, as stated by his brother in a complaint. Patil clarified Khan was not a history-sheeter.