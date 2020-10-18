Murder off Brigade Road: Two suspects shot at 'while fleeing'

Police on Saturday evening shot two people accused of killing Manish Shetty alias Sarvatham, the owner of Duet Bar, and an associate of gangster Ravi Pujari. Two other suspects were arrested in the case.

Shetty was shot dead by two bike-borne at his bar on Rest House Road on Thursday night.

Shashikiran alias Munna, 45, Ganesha, 39, Nitya, 29, and Akshay, 32, were arrested from a Gandhinagar lodge at 11.30 am based on technical details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M N Anucheth said.

While Shashikiran and Nitya hail from Somwarpet in Kodagu, Ganesha and Akshay are Mangaluru natives.

Police had to shoot Shashikiran and Akshay as they attacked the cops in a bid to escape when taken for spot inspection.

“When we were near Barlane cemetery to recover the disposed machete used in Shetty’s murder, the duo attacked the cops. Our officers warned the duo to stop attacking and shot them in their legs,” Anucheth said.

The suspects were taken to St Philomena's hospital where they are taking treatment. Police said the suspects shot Shetty with a single-barrel breech-loading gun and hit him four times with machete.

Shashikiran, earlier involved in a double murder case in Mangaluru besides attempted murder and assault cases, has organised the attack.

While sources said Shetty was killed over an old rivalry, police are tight-lipped over the motive. The suspects had been trying to kill him for the past four months and had camped in Bengaluru for some time to watch him.