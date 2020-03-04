Murder suspect shot in the leg after attacking cop

A murder suspect was shot in the leg when he allegedly tried to flee police custody in eastern Bengaluru on Tuesday morning, police said.

Mohammed Younis, 26, was arrested for murdering a 38-year-old man near Charmada Mandi, off Tannery Road, on February 29. Police said Younis and 10 of his associates had fatally hacked Amjad Khan alias Bhatti Amjad in broad daylight that day.

The motive for the killing was revenge for the murder of Younis’s brother-in-law Idrees in 2016. Amjad was arrested for that murder but released on bail later, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S D Sharanappa.

It took the police a while to link Younis to the crime as he didn’t have any criminal record. A resident of Pillanna Garden, Younis worked for a scrap dealer in Shivajinagar and stayed off the crime world. But Idrees’s murder rattled him.

Police joined the dots and arrested him on Monday night along with the other suspects. Around 6 am on Tuesday, they took him to a place where he had allegedly concealed the weapon. Asked to show the hiding place, Younis allegedly grabbed a machete and attacked head constable Anand in an attempt to escape.

DJ Halli police inspector Keshava Murthy quickly took out his service revolver and fired a warning shot in the fire, asking Younis to surrender himself. Younis, however, continued to aim the machete at the police team. The inspector then shot him in the leg, immobilising him. Younis and Anand were later taken to a hospital for treatment.

The other suspects arrested in the case are Shakeeb Ahmed, 26, Syed Ameen, 20, Salman alias Setu, 21, Nayaz, 25, Mujahid Pasha, 22, Roshan, 24, Syed Zabi alias Pappu, 24, Mudasir Khan alias Andu, 20, Sahid Beig alias Pakathi, 28, Karthik, 25, all residents of DJ Halli, KG Halli and the surrounding areas.