Murder suspects shot at during police chase

H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • Sep 23 2020, 01:11 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 01:40 ist

Two men who were on the run after allegedly robbing and murdering a home-alone woman were shot at during a police chase in southern Bengaluru, police said. 

Hebbagodi police inspector J Gautham fired upon Velu alias Psycho Velu, 23, and Balakrishna alias Balu, 27, after they allegedly attacked constable Shivakumar with knives near Muthyala Maduvu Road, Anekal, around 5 am on Tuesday. The duo sustained bullet injuries in the leg and were admitted to the government hospital in Anekal. Police had rushed to the spot after receiving information that the suspects were hiding there. 

Police believe Velu, Balakrishna and two others had barged into the house of one Shwetha alias Mamatha in Singena Agrahara near Hebbagodi and killed her on September 10. They tried to rob valuables from a locker but failed to break it open. They then fled with the jewellery she was wearing. At that time, Shwetha's mother-in-law and stepson had gone on a pilgrimage to Chamarajanagar while her husband Murali Mohan was away at his medical store. He returned home around 8.50 pm and discovered the murder. 

Police are trying to hunt down the other two suspects. 

