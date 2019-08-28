Music composer held for sexually harassing woman

A 35-year-old music composer is in police custody for allegedly sexually harassing a homemaker, luring her with a chance in movies.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police arrested Muralidhar, charging him with outraging the modesty of the woman.

The 34-year-old victim in her complaint told the police that she came in contact with Muralidhar through Facebook. Muralidhar claimed that he had composed music for Kannada movies and serials. He offered to help her get advertisement offers. Muralidhar also promised to get her a chance in movies and invited her home for a photo shoot.

When the victim was contemplating his offer, he sent her lewd messages and his nude photographs on her WhatsApp.

The shocked victim objected to his behaviour. However, Muralidhar told her that she should compromise if she wanted to act.

The woman then informed her family and filed a complaint.

The Kumaraswamy Layout police are probing to know if he had harassed other women as well.

He was later produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.