Mysuru-Bengaluru Malgudi Express derails

The Mysuru-Bengaluru Malgudi Superfast Express derailed near Binnypet on Thursday morning.

The train that headed to KSR Bengaluru derailed around 8.15 am a few metres before it could pull into the station.

The loco pilot saved the train from a major disaster by his timely action. As a result, the engine and a few coaches had derailed, following which officials rushed to the spot.

The derailment disrupted rail service to Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and other places. But officials used earthmovers to put the train back on track, clearing way for the restoration of normal services by Thursday afternoon.

In another incident, fire broke out in an air-conditioned coach of a train lying stationary at the Chikkabanavara railway station on Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 10 am in the train that was parked in Chikkabanavara due to lack of space in the Yeshwantpur railway station.

Fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Railway police have taken up a case and are ascertaining the cause of the fire.