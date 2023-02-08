Nagpur lorry driver held with country-made pistols, bullets at Majestic

A lorry driver from Nagpur, Maharashtra, was arrested in the Majestic area, central Bengaluru, with four country-made pistols and 12 bullets that he allegedly tried to sell to anti-social elements.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested 37-year-old Roshan Dayaram Basund near the Health Office at Anand Rao Circle on January 25. CCB sleuths questioned him and searched his backpack, which revealed four pistols and 12 bullets.

The CCB later took him to Thane and recovered another six pistols and eight bullets. In all, 10 country-made pistols and 20 bullets were seized from him, the CCB said in a statement.

CCB police inspector Mahadevaswamy S and his team raided Basund after receiving a specific tip-off. He has been booked under the Arms Act at the Seshadripuram police station.

The CCB said Basund had links with arms smugglers in Mumbai and worked as a conduit supplying firearms in his lorry to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Basund had confessed that the pistols were given to him by a person in Mumbai, who asked him to deliver them to a man near Anand Rao Circle. He was promised Rs 40,000.

Police are making efforts to nab others involved in the trade. Each firearm is sold for Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000 depending on the demand and customer.

Basund was earlier arrested by police in Maharashtra and elsewhere under the Arms Act.