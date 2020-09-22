Namma Metro smart card will be valid for ten years

BMRCL has extended the validity of the Namma Metro ‘Varshika’ smart card to 10 years, removing the existing provision that allowed the card to be valid for one year from the date of the last recharge.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it is removing the existing stipulation for the convenience of commuters who needed to reactivate the card after one year paying Rs 20.

Since resuming services on September 7, the corporation has been receiving complaints from commuters who were unable to recharge the card without reactivating it at the counter. They were also severely inconvenienced by the limited transactions allowed at the counter as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The 10-year validity period obviates the need to pay reactivation charges, the release stated. However, the recent rule mandating the use of the card within seven days of top-up will remain. This means the recharge amount will lapse in seven days if the card is not used, though the card itself will remain valid.