Namma Metro smart card will be valid for ten years

Namma Metro smart card will be valid for ten years

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 22 2020, 03:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2020, 09:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

BMRCL has extended the validity of the Namma Metro ‘Varshika’ smart card to 10 years, removing the existing provision that allowed the card to be valid for one year from the date of the last recharge.

In a release, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said it is removing the existing stipulation for the convenience of commuters who needed to reactivate the card after one year paying Rs 20.

Since resuming services on September 7, the corporation has been receiving complaints from commuters who were unable to recharge the card without reactivating it at the counter. They were also severely inconvenienced by the limited transactions allowed at the counter as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

The 10-year validity period obviates the need to pay reactivation charges, the release stated. However, the recent rule mandating the use of the card within seven days of top-up will remain. This means the recharge amount will lapse in seven days if the card is not used, though the card itself will remain valid. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BMRCL
Namma Metro

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

DH Toon | Central Vista: 'Party will do the demolition'

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

NEP 2020: Integrated lessons, interactive classes

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Parliament’s loss, people’s loss

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Airbus reveals concepts of new zero-emission aircraft

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Work on dealing with rejection at the workplace

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

Arctic sea ice shrinks to second lowest on record

 