NCB Bengaluru arrests 27 drug dealers in two months  

The NCB booked nine cases and seized drugs worth Rs 15 lakh

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 03 2022, 04:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2022, 05:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru zonal unit, arrested 27 people, including women, in the last two months, booked nine cases and seized drugs worth Rs 15 lakh.

Among the drugs seized were hydro ganja, LSD, cocaine, hashish, and psilocybin mushrooms. NCB officials recently raided apartments in Madiwala and Bellandur, picking up two women who sourced drugs from darknet.

Bureau officials stated that they not only controlled the delivery operations, but also arrested the receiver and those involved in financing, transportation, and distribution of drugs.

The arrested people are well-educated and well-heeled. They hail from Kolkata, Chennai, and Delhi. They moved to the city on work, officials said. 

In one case, the peddler operated from Siliguri, West Bengal, and distributed drugs through a local courier company across various destinations in the country. His customers placed orders via WhatsApp and paid through UPI transactions.

