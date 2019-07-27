Neighbour sexually assaults minor, she delivers baby

Police arrested a 20-year-old mason for sexually assaulting and making a minor girl pregnant. The girl gave birth to a baby boy on July 21.

The accused Bhima Shankar was the girl’s neighbour. The girl lived with her parents and brother at New Baiyappanahalli.

In her complaint, the girl said the accused contacted her three years ago and she spoke to him in a friendly way.

A year ago, Shankar came to her house about 12.30 pm and said his sister called her. She went to his house and found that his sister left for the grocery shop. Shankar dragged her into his bedroom and sexually assaulted her. Though she screamed for help, there was no one to rescue her. Shankar threatened her not to reveal the incident and continued to sexually assault her.

Frightened by his threats, the girl did not inform her parents. She developed severe stomach pain on July 21 and was taken to hospital. After examinations, doctors informed her parents that she was eight months pregnant. She gave birth to a boy on the same day.

She later filed a complaint with the Baiyappanahalli police station to take legal action against Shankar.

Police arrested Shankar on July 25 under the POCSO Act. A magistrate later remanded him in judicial custody.