Neighbour stabs girl for spreading ‘rumours’ about his addiction

Neighbour stabs girl for spreading addiction ‘rumours’

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 20 2020, 00:27am ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 00:41am ist
Representative image/iStock

A 19-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed by a neighbour who was angry that she was spreading "rumours" about his drug addiction in western Bengaluru. 

Ramya was alone at her Vijayanagar home on Monday when Vinay, the suspect, barged in around 7.15 pm and attacked her with a knife, saying he would punish her for spreading "rumours" that he was a drug addict. 

A frightened Ramya begged for mercy, saying she didn't tell anyone about his drug addiction, but the suspect kept attacking her. Hearing her screams, her parents who were busy in their grocery shop on the ground floor ran upstairs. Vinay saw them coming and fled from the spot. Ramya suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital. 

An officer from the Vijayanagar police station said that they had booked Vinay for attempted murder and were hunting for him. 

Bengaluru
Stabbing
Vijayanagar
