Neighbours thrash woman who distributed free milk

A 39-year-old woman who collected the free milk offered by the BBMP and distributed in her area was thrashed by her neighbours.

The victim Gouramma said the neighbouring family beat her up with an iron rod when she questioned them taking a video of her distributing the milk.

In her complaint, Gouramma, a resident of Channappa Reddy Layout in Viratnagar, identified her attackers as Sujatha, her husband Shiva Shankar and their sons Harish and Shiva Kumar. They attacked her on Tuesday morning.

She told the police that she had collected a few free Nandini milk packets given by the government and distributed them to people near her house. Harish captured this in a video, and Gouramma wanted to know why he was doing that. Harish replied, saying it was his mobile phone and he wished to take the video. The duo argued over the issue.

On hearing the noise outside, Sujatha came out of the house and found Gouramma scolding her son. She joined the argument along with her husband and the son. They tore Gouramma’s clothes and assaulted her.

Sujatha brought an iron rod from her house and hit Gouramma’s neck causing severe injuries close to her ear. Locals who witnessed the incident alerted the police.

An investigating officer said the police have taken up a case of attempt to murder and assault against the family, which alleged that Gouramma was trying to make money from the free milk.

“We are waiting for Gouramma to recover to record her statement and to verify the family’s allegations,” the official said.