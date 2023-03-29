Nepalese man stabbed to death in Bengaluru'sTharagupet

A Nepalese man was fatally stabbed in New Tharagupet, central Bengaluru, on Monday night. Police are hunting for the killers.

Tavarekere resident Ramesh (27) went to the City Market area with a friend named Indra on Monday night. When the two were at 4th Main in New Tharagupet around 9.15 pm, a group of unidentified people stabbed Ramesh in the throat and fled the scene.

Police said Ramesh accidentally touched one of three men walking with him.

Both he and Indra were drunk at the time. Indra rushed him to Victoria Hospital with the help of passersby.

Ramesh died around 11.30 pm, said an officer from the VV Puram police station.

Ramesh worked as a marketing assistant for his brother-in-law Ratan’s firm, RR Engineering Works, on Magadi Road.

Ramesh had left home around 2 pm, saying he was going to the city with Indra, according to the police complaint filed by his elder sister Geeta. Ramesh is survived by his wife who lives in Nepal.

Police said they would know the motive for the murder only after the killers were nabbed.