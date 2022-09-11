Nepalese woman dies after scooter skids, falls into open drain

A 26-year-old Nepalese woman died after her scooter skidded off a muddy road and fell into an open drain in northeastern Bengaluru, police said.

The victim, Tara Badaik, was riding a Honda Dio with her friend Dilip, 38, who was in the pillion when the accident occurred on HBR Layout Main Road in Ashwath Nagar around 12.30 am on Sunday.

The duo had set out from Saraipalya and headed towards Hennur. As the scooter (KA 05/KS 2838) neared the Casagrand apartment complex, Tara is said to have lost control of the scooter while trying to navigate the muddy road. The scooter skidded and fell into an open drain.

Tara, who wasn't wearing a helmet, suffered injuries to the head and started to bleed near the thighs. She died while being taken to the nearby Regal Hospital, police said.

Dilip also suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The jurisdictional Banaswadi traffic police have opened a case under IPC Sections 279 (rash or negligent driving in a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304(A) (causing death by negligence). Further investigations are underway.

Tara worked in a private company and lived in Hennur, according to police.