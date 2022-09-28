Newlywed kills herself after learning of husband's first marriage

A newly married woman was found dead at her home near Marathahalli in southeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday. Police suspect that she killed herself after learning that her husband was already married and had a daughter.

Gauthami was found hanging between midnight and 4 am by her husband, Prasad, at their home in Kaveri Layout.

Gauthami, a commerce graduate, was working at a private firm in Punganur, Andhra Pradesh, when she fell in love with Prasad and eloped with him. They got married on March 19, 2022. Prasad is from Dinnepalli, also in Andhra Pradesh.

Gauthami's father, A Babu, filed a missing person complaint at the Punganur police station. When police traced her, she told them she was married and living with her husband in Bengaluru.

The marriage was soon on the rocks as Gauthami learnt about her husband's first marriage. Prasad used to compare her with his first wife, Ayusha Banu.

Ayusha even visited the house where Gauthami and Prasad lived. Gauthami had a fight with her husband over this, and Prasad allegedly abused her. A livid Gauthami complained to her father before allegedly killing herself.

Police have registered a case against Prasad and his first wife under IPC Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 494 (remarrying during the lifetime of husband or wife).