Newlywed schoolteacher ends life, husband arrested

Police arrested Karthik based on a complaint from Niharika's father

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 24 2022, 02:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 03:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

An English teacher at a private school who got married just four months ago has been found dead in her South Bengaluru home. Police have arrested her husband. 

Police said Niharika, a native of Mysuru, killed herself in Puttenahalli. She had married Karthik, a private firm employee, but their relationship was on the rocks. Karthik and his family often mentally abused her. She had become so upset that she left her husband's home and moved in with her elder sister. 

Elders from both families mediated between the couple, and Niharika returned to Karthik's house. But Karthik fought with her again. A distraught Niharika later ended her life. 

Police arrested Karthik based on a complaint from Niharika's father.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
bengaluru crime

