Newlywed woman found hanging, parents allege dowry torture

A 24-year-old newly-married woman was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at her house in Rajagopalanagar on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bharathi, a resident of Hegganahalli. She married Sathish, who owns a mobile service centre, three months ago. Her parents alleged that Sathish and his mother was harassing her for dowry.

A senior police officer said that Sathish called the police control room and informed that his wife had hanged herself on Monday afternoon. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to hospital for a postmortem. Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother Savitramma filed a dowry harassment case against Sathish and his mother Jayamma. “We have arrested both of them and they are in judicial custody,” the officer said.

He added that they also found a suicide note at the spot which they sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory with the handwriting samples of both the victim and suspect.

The note stated: “Mamma I am sorry. I am leaving this world since I am not able to bear stomach pain.” However, Savitramma alleged that Sathish himself wrote the death note after killing her and said that the handwriting in the note was not her daughter’s.

“We are waiting for the postmortem report and the forensic report for further action,” the officer said.