NGO’s mail helps cops rescue girl kidnapped by ‘armyman’

An e-mail from a Delhi-based NGO helped the Bengaluru police rescue a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by a fake army officer.

Rajagopalanagar police arrested the suspect, identified as Sandeep Gore, a resident of Aramkol village in West Bengal’s Bankura district, and seized a fake Indian Army ID card from him.

The girl was rescued on January 25 by police sub-inspector Hanamantha Hadimani and his team from an apartment complex situated at 14th Cross, 4th Phase, Peenya, 2nd Stage. Gore was tracked down two days later.

The NGO had emailed the Bengaluru police commissioner, stating that the 16-year-old was the victim mentioned in a kidnapping case registered by the West Bengal police in 2022. It also stated that the girl was in Peenya.

Gore wasn’t in the flat when the police raided it. They kept watch and arrested him when he returned on January 27.

Fake army ID card

Gore told the police that he was an officer in the Indian Army and was posted in West Bengal’s Panagarh. He also produced an army identity card, hoping to get away easily. However, he was detained at the police station.

Meanwhile, Hadimani, the sub-inspector, rushed to the Karnataka and Kerala sub-area headquarters, located in Bengaluru, to find out whether Gore really worked in the army.

Once Gore’s bluff was called, police booked him under IPC Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged as genuine). Police are trying to find out why he faked his identity and if he misused the army ID card for fraudulent work.

On a request from the West Bengal police, the teen has been sent to the state girls’ home.