A woman staffer of a city-based NGO was sexually harassed by a tea vendor over the past three months.

The 20-year-old victim, in her complaint, stated that the man who used to supply tea and coffee to the staff of the child help foundation used to touch her inappropriately. This has been happening since May and she had brought this to the notice of the management, she said.

Since the management failed to take action, she filed a complaint with the Banaswadi police.