NIA arrests two accused in Bengaluru ISIS case

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested two persons, including a rice merchant in the city, in connection with a Bengaluru-based ISIS module case.

The arrested are Irfan Nasir (33) of Frazer Town, a rice merchant and Ahamed Abdul Cader (40) resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu is a business analyst in a Bank in Chennai.

The NIA had taken up a suo-moto complaint on September 19 this year after certain incriminating facts emerged about a Bengaluru-based ISIS module during the investigation (Islamic State Khorasan Province case).

The NIA stated in the release that Dr. Abdur Rahman, a resident of Bengaluru, was arrested in the case. During his examination, he named his associates who had traveled to Syria in 2013-2014 to join ISIS. Further investigation resulted in busting of a module wherein it was revealed that accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir, and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir, and they had formed a group called ‘Quran Circle’ which radicalized gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to the conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists.

Following the development, NIA further stated that it registered a complaint under sections 120B, 125 of IPC & Section 17, 18 & 18B of UA (P) Act against the accused persons for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organization ISIS/ISIL/Daesh and for entering into a conspiracy to radicalise and motivate Muslim youth of Bengaluru to join ISIS, and for raising funds to facilitate their travel to Syria.

Accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir, and their associates played a very significant role in radicalisation of the members of the Group and arranged funds through donations and own sources for the visit of the accused Abdur Rahman and other Muslim youth of Bengaluru to Syria to join ISIS. Two of such youth got killed in Syria, released stated.

NIA officials further conducted searches at the premises of Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir in Gurappana Palya and Frazer Town in Bengaluru on Wednesday and found incriminating material and electronic devices and officials have seized them.

Both the accused were produced before Special NIA Court, Bengaluru, and remanded to ten days NIA custody for interrogation.