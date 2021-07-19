NIA joins probe into Bangla woman's gang rape by compatriots

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has asked the Bengaluru police to provide details of Bangladeshi men accused of gang-raping a compatriot in May.

The woman, 22, and her alleged tormentors came to India illegally and got Aadhaar card and other identity documents. She had been trafficked on the promise of a decent job but pushed into prostitution.

Police have charged 12 people, including two women, in the case. They gave the NIA residential addresses and other information pertaining to the accused.

"The accused would lure Bangladeshi women with job offers and push them into prostitution. We suspect other illegalities, too," a police officer said.