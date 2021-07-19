NIA joins probe into Bangladesh woman's gang rape

NIA joins probe into Bangla woman's gang rape by compatriots

Police have charged 12 people, including two women, in the case

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2021, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 05:04 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has asked the Bengaluru police to provide details of Bangladeshi men accused of gang-raping a compatriot in May. 

The woman, 22, and her alleged tormentors came to India illegally and got Aadhaar card and other identity documents. She had been trafficked on the promise of a decent job but pushed into prostitution. 

Police have charged 12 people, including two women, in the case. They gave the NIA residential addresses and other information pertaining to the accused. 

"The accused would lure Bangladeshi women with job offers and push them into prostitution. We suspect other illegalities, too," a police officer said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Crime
Crimes against women
rape
NIA

What's Brewing

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

326 sedition cases from 2014-19, only 6 convictions

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

These 4 sports will debut at Tokyo Olympics this year

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Why the plan to protect wildlife is falling short

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

Won't perform while my father controls career: Britney

How can you become a space tourist?

How can you become a space tourist?

 