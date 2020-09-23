NIA starts probe into two cases of Bengaluru riots

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation into the riots that rocked Bengaluru in August.

The agency said in a statement said it took over the investigation on Monday following an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe two FIRs of arson and violence filed in connection with the incidents in DJ Halli and KG Halli police stations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Accordingly, the NIA has registered two cases.

The first case was registered on the basis of FIR 195/2020 dated August 12 at the DJ Halli police station while the second case is based on FIR 229/2020 filed on August 12 at the KG Halli police station.

On the night of August 11, the NIA said, more than 1,000 people had gathered in front of the house of Congress’ Pulakeshinagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivas Murthy at Kaval Byrasandra in eastern Bengaluru protesting against an offensive Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad by his nephew P Naveen.

SDPI Karnataka secretary Muzammil Pasha had earlier called a meeting and directed the members of the SDPI and the Popular Front of India to “instigate the mob and incite violence”, the agency claimed.

“The mob went on a rampage in Devarajeevana Halli, Kadugondana Halli and Pulakeshinagar areas under Bengaluru city. They attacked Devarajeevana Halli and Kadugondana Halli police stations and vandalised the property of police stations, including government and private vehicles parked in the police stations,” the NIA statement said.

The mob also attacked the house of the MLA before attacking the police stations. The NIA team, headed by an inspector general of police-rank officer, has been camping in Bengaluru to investigate the cases, the statement added.

The Centre had earlier informed the High Court of Karnataka that it would take over the case.