Nigerian arrested for drug peddling

A 35-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for drug peddling by Central Crime Branch officials, who recovered 33 grams of MDMA and cocaine worth Rs 2 lakh from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Tony Lucky, a native of Enugu State in Nigeria. He was residing in Brindavan Nagar near Bagalur Main Road. He used to also frequent Navi Mumbai and stay at Kalaga.

Based on a tip-off, a team of CCB sleuths raided a house in Brindavan Nagar and caught Lucky red-handed with the drugs.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Lucky had come to the city on a visiting visa and started selling drugs by sourcing it from his contacts in other metro cities. He used to travel to Navi Mumbai regularly and is suspected to have a larger network. The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act.