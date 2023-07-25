Nigerian arrested with MDMA worth Rs 2 crore

Police in southern Bengaluru have arrested a suspected drug peddler from Nigeria and confiscated MDMA worth Rs 2 crore from him.

MDMA is a synthetic drug and is banned in India.

VV Puram police said they arrested the Nigerian on July 22 after receiving information that he was trying to sell contraband to party-goers, software professionals and college students in Bengaluru.

Police also seized his two-wheeler and mobile phone that he ostensibly used to peddle the contraband.

Police later went in search of the Nigerian’s compatriot and accomplice.

Flushed down the toilet

But by the time they reached his house, the accomplice had flushed the remaining stock of MDMA down the toilet and made good his escape. Police are hunting for him.

Police investigations showed that the arrested Nigerian had bought 1.2 kg of MDMA from a dealer in Goa at throwaway prices and had planned to make a killing by peddling it in Bengaluru, a statement said.