Nigerian drug peddler arrested

Kalasipalya police have arrested a Nigerian man involved in drug trade who overstayed in the country after his visa expired.

Based on credible information, police caught 35-year-old Robert Osiro, a resident of Hennur, when he came to sell drugs in Nala Road in Kalasipalya on January 30. They recovered four packets of brown sugar weighing two grams, 11 packets of MDMA weighing seven grams and 100 grams of ganja, besides a scooter.

Police said Osiro had packed the drugs separately when he came to sell it to his customers. The seized drugs have been valued at Rs 1.6 lakh.

Osiro landed in India on a student visa and overstayed after the visa expired. He did not produce his visa or passport to the police.

Police have registered a case against Osiro under the NDPS Act and are investigating to trace his customers and find the source of his drugs' supply.