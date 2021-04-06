Nigerian runs car over Bengaluru constable, arrested

A Nigerian ran his car over policemen who came to raid his hotel on Sunday night in an attempt to kill them.

One constable was injured in the incident when the police party tried to nab Jhohans Viuwinghiferi Kenigay who illegally sold liquor at his restaurant in Rajanna Layout in Horamavu.

Hennur police seized around 103 litres of liquor from Kenigay, a resident of Agara in Horamavu. Police arrested Kenigay in September and he was released on bail just 10 days ago. The court gave him conditional bail on March 5, but Kenigay continued to sell liquor to foreign nationals who created public nuisance.

Inspector Vasanth Kumar raided Kenigay’s 'African Kitchen' restaurant with a team of policemen at 1.20 am. Kenigay attempted to close the restaurant and escape, but police blocked the road with their vehicles.

Kenigay brandished a machete and threatened to attack the police if they attempted to arrest him. He ran his car over police constable Ramesh Busa Reddy, but the other policemen caught him.

Police booked him for attempt to murder, obstructing officials from discharging their duties and under the Karnataka Excise Act. Constable Reddy is recovering.