NLSIU student beaten up in kabaddi tussle

A 19-year-old student of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), who tried to intervene in a fight between two kabaddi teams, was beaten up at the Sports Authority of India ground on the Jnanabharathi campus on Saturday.

Anshul Vats, who was volunteering for the match, sustained severe injuries after a group of 20 students belonging to the University Law College (ULC), Bangalore University, thrashed

him after he intervened in their fight with a Chennai team.

According to Anshul, the police booked the students under assault, criminal intimidation and unlawful assembly and called him for the identification of those who assaulted him.

Some students of the NLSIU, including Anshul, were volunteering for the kabaddi match scheduled between ULC and a team from Chennai.

The event was organised by the ULC.

The Jnanabharathi police said the ULC team lost the match on August 31, after which one of its players tried to attack another from the Chennai team. When Anshul intervened, the ULC team attacked him. They kicked and punched him and beat him up with a pipe.

The trainers of the Sports Authority of India and other staffers rescued him and shifted him to a hospital.

Besides Anshul, two other students — Nilay Pratap Singh and Shashank Tiwari — were also injured in the scuffle. They are also being treated at a private hospital.