No breakthrough in Andhra rowdy’s shooting case  

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 10 2022, 03:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 10 2022, 05:28 ist
Shivashankar Reddy. Credit: Special arrangement

KR Puram police are yet to get a major breakthrough in nabbing the miscreants who shot at a 29-year-old rowdy from Madanapalle and his car driver.

Sources said police have ascertained the details of the men who attacked the rowdy, Shivashankar Reddy, and his driver, Ashok Reddy. They are making efforts to nab the suspects.

A senior officer said both Shivashankar and Ashok are out of danger. Doctors have operated on them and removed the bullets. The suspects pumped out as many as 10 bullets. Four of these hit Shivashankar — he was injured in the shoulder, hip, back and leg.

Shivashankar is involved in three murder cases in Madanapalle. His father was killed by a gang right in front of his eyes while on his way to court. Shivashankar allegedly avenged his father’s murder by bumping off one of his assassins.

His second murder was of an anti-social element who was harassing his sister to marry him. The brother of the deceased was planning to kill Shivashankar. On learning about this, Shivashankar killed him, too, a senior officer said.

“Ballistic experts have orally informed us that the weapons used are country-made pistols, but they are yet to give a report about it,” the officer added. Three special teams are working to nab the gang.

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
Karnataka
Crime

