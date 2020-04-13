No social distancing: Four Bengaluru shopkeepers booked

The police cracked down on shopkeepers who allegedly defy lockdown rules by failing to maintain social distancing during their business operations in eastern Bengaluru.

The owners of a bakery, a condiments shop, a grocery store and vegetable stall were booked under the Disaster Management Act on April 9 and 10, the police said.

The shopkeepers are Srinivas, who runs Sai Priya Bakery at Hoodi Circle; Navaneeth, the owner of Durgasri Condiments in Garudacharpalya; grocer Kalyan and an unnamed vegetable vendor, the police said.