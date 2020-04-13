No social distancing: Four Bengaluru shopkeepers booked

Umesh R Yadav
  • Apr 13 2020, 00:04 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The police cracked down on shopkeepers who allegedly defy lockdown rules by failing to maintain social distancing during their business operations in eastern Bengaluru. 

The owners of a bakery, a condiments shop, a grocery store and vegetable stall were booked under the Disaster Management Act on April 9 and 10, the police said. 

The shopkeepers are Srinivas, who runs Sai Priya Bakery at Hoodi Circle; Navaneeth, the owner of Durgasri Condiments in Garudacharpalya; grocer Kalyan and an unnamed vegetable vendor, the police said.  

