Notice to I-T dept in Ramesh suicide case

The police on Friday sent a notice to the income tax department in connection with the suicide of former deputy chief minister G Parmeshwara’s personal assistant Ramesh in Jnanabharathi last week.

Ramesh was found hanging from a tree in Bangalore University on October 11. The police found one mobile phone on his person and one in his car and have sent them to the laboratory.

The police sent the notice after recovering Ramesh’s death note in which he has alleged harassment by tax officials.

The police confirmed that the handwriting in the death note was Ramesh’s. In the notice, the police asked I-T sleuths if they conducted searches at Ramesh’s house or office and sought details of the number of sleuths involved and about any seizures.

The police had questioned his family, friends and colleagues if Ramesh had revealed anything before he took the extreme step. His family had alleged that Ramesh was harassed by I-T officials.