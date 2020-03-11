Notices issued to 273 buildings over fire safety norms

The fire department has issued notices to 273 buildings in Bengaluru, including hospitals and pubs, for not adhering to safety norms, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Bommai said the government had identified regions as 'sensitive' or 'highly sensitive' and buildings that are over 15 metres in height get notices in the interest of public safety. "If they comply, they get fire safety clearance," he said. Notices are issued to buildings that are prone to fire accidents, he added.

He dismissed allegations that establishments are selectively targeted while being issued notices.

In the Marathahalli area, the fire department has issued notices to 53 paying guest accommodations, asking them to adopt safety and preventive measures. There are also 141 hospitals and 65 pubs/bars, besides 14 buildings near Indiranagar, Bommai said.